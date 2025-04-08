Damon Wayans Sr. Confesses He Dated His Nephew’s Ex

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Damon Wayans Sr. opened up about dating his nephew’s ex and how it all started with a post-divorce crush that turned into something deeper.

Damon Wayans Sr. has confirmed he once dated his nephew’s ex-girlfriend.

The 64-year-old comedian and actor confirmed the long-rumored relationship while chatting with “Club Shay Shay” host Shannon Sharpe, who jokingly asked if he had ever “done the Jackson 5?”—a nod to Jermaine Jackson marrying his brother Randy’s former partner.

“I was in love with her, that’s the thing,” Wayans said, addressing the speculation head-on.

Wayans explained the romance began roughly two years after his 2000 divorce from Lisa Thorner.

He claimed he hadn’t realized the woman had previously dated his nephew until he was already emotionally invested.

“I got divorced and I was by myself for two years,” he said. “And then, I saw her (his nephew’s ex-partner) and I was just like, ‘Oh my God. I’m in love.’ And then, I found out my nephew had dated (her).”

He clarified that his nephew, whose name he didn’t mention, wasn’t serious about the woman, which made the situation easier to navigate.

“He and her were not in love,” Wayans said, adding that the dating scene in California didn’t leave many options.

“Small dating pool,” Damon Wayans said.

Before pursuing the relationship, Wayans said he asked his nephew for his blessing.

“I’m like, you know, ‘What’s up with that?’ and he’s like, ‘That’s you.’ And I’m like, ‘O.K., pass the Courvoisier, let’s go!’ And I went ahead, and I fell in love and it was O.K.,” he recalled. “Family gatherings is awkward.”

Wayans currently stars alongside his son Damon Wayans Jr. in the CBS sitcom Poppa’s House.