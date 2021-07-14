Damson Idris Reacts To ‘Snowfall’ Being Snubbed At The 2021 Emmy Awards

Nominations for the 73rd Primetime Emmy Awards were announced on July 13. The FX network’s Snowfall starring Damson Idris was shut out by the Academy of Television Arts & Sciences.

Some fans of Snowfall were upset that the Television Academy completely snubbed the crime drama. Damson Idris expressed his reaction to season four of his show not receiving any Emmy nods this year.

“We were not nominated for anything this year. But God bless all the amazing supporters of #SnowfallFX We love and do it for you. See you soon. 👊🏾,” tweeted Damson Idris. That tweet amassed more than 6,000 likes on the social media platform.

We were not nominated for anything this year. But God bless all the amazing supporters of #SnowfallFX



We love and do it for you. See you soon. 👊🏾 — Damson Idris (@DamsonIdris) July 13, 2021

The 29-year-old British actor plays Los Angeles-based drug dealer Franklin Saint on Snowfall. Michael Hyatt, Amin Joseph, Carter Hudson, Sergio Peris-Mencheta, DeRay Davis, and Melvin Gregg are also part of the cast.

Late filmmaker John Singleton (Boyz n the Hood, Baby Boy), Eric Amadio, and Dave Andron are credited as Snowfall‘s creators. Carl H. Seaton, Jr. picked up an NAACP Image Award for Outstanding Directing in a Drama Series in 2020.

Damson Idris was nominated twice for Outstanding Actor, Drama Series (2019, 2021) at the Black Reel Awards for Television. He lost to Pose star Billy Porter in 2019. The winners of the 2021 BRAs will be revealed on Sunday, August 15.

This year’s Emmy nominees for Outstanding Drama Series are The Boys (Prime Video), Bridgerton (Netflix), The Crown (Netflix), The Handmaid’s Tale (Hulu), Lovecraft Country (HBO), The Mandalorian (Disney+), Pose (FX), and This Is Us (NBC).

The 2021 Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series Emmy Award will be presented to either Sterling K. Brown for This Is Us (NBC), Jonathan Majors for Lovecraft Country (HBO), Josh O’Connor for The Crown (Netflix), Regé-Jean Page for Bridgerton (Netflix), Billy Porter for Pose (FX), or Matthew Rhys for Perry Mason (HBO).