Dancer Goes Up In Flames At Diddy’s Party For Quality Control Boss CEO Pee

The party Diddy hosted for CEO Pee continues to blow up the headlines – literally – after a dancer caught on fire during the celebration!

A dancer caught fire when her feathered skirt was ignited by a candle at Diddy’s party in Atlanta, Georgia, on Wednesday night.

The rapper, real name Sean Combs, hosted a birthday party for Quality Control Music CEO Pierre “Pee” Thomas at Fox Theater when the scary incident occurred.

An onlooker told PageSix](https://pagesix.com/2021/06/03/dancer-catches-fire-at-party-thrown-by-sean-diddy-combs/) dancers were on tables “wearing feathered skirts, and one dropped down to get her eagle on and caught on fire from a candle!”

“Nothing was left but her string thong. She was panicking and quickly extinguished. I was trying to get video, but I couldn’t act quick enough, that’s how quickly it was put out. I just got the smoke after.”

It’s not the first time a Diddy party has been so hot it’s caused a fire.

Back in 2010, a model at one of his bashes narrowly escaped serious injury as a candle set light to her hair.

The fire department was called but the woman acted quickly and dunked her head in the water of the bubble bath she had been sitting in at the time to extinguish the flames.