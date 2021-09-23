After Wyclef Calls About Biden Administration, Haitian Special Envoy Daniel Foote Resigns

“I will not be associated with the United States inhumane, counterproductive decision to deport thousands of Haitian refugees and illegal immigrants to Haiti!” Daniel Foote says in resignation letter.

Hours after Wyclef Jean called the Biden Administration out for the inhumane treatment of Haitians in the Texas border at his pop-up show to launch his Diaspora Calling tour, the nation’s special envoy to Haiti resigned from his post.

Daniel Foote, who was appointed only three months ago, said that he could not work in this capacity after witnessing the racial and ethnic discrimination, “inhumane” mass expulsions, and lack of compassion for the Haitian migrants seeking asylum in the United States.

The violence of the #US border patrol is NOT OKAY. It’s inhuman to use horse reins and whip to expel people who deserve a right to seek asylum. #Haiti #Humanrights #Spicypandasays #USconfusingmoments pic.twitter.com/W5e4YNHaTF — Spicy Panda (@SpicyPandaAcc) September 22, 2021

In a statement to the Secretary of State Antony Blinken, he noted that he was resigning “with deep disappointment and apologies to those seeking crucial changes.”

“I will not be associated with the United States inhumane, counterproductive decision to deport thousands of Haitian refugees and illegal immigrants to Haiti, a country where American officials are confined to secure compounds because of the danger posed by armed gangs to daily life,” the statement continued. “Our policy approach to Haiti remains deeply flawed, and my policy recommendations have been ignored and dismissed, when not edited to project a narrative different from my own.”

On Wednesday night, Fugees member Wyclef Jean called out President Joe Biden for allowing U.S. Border Patrol in Texas to lasso his countrymen like cattle. As he passionately demanded justice for the first Black republic, the first nation to ban slavery, and the 16th poorest country in the world.

He likened them to wild cowboys and used his condemnation as the intro to his hit underground song of the same name.