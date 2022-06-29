Danny Brown Accuses Die Antwoord’s Ninja Of Sexual Assault

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

The ‘XXX’ emcee recalls being “freaked out” by the ordeal.

The South African music group known as Die Antwoord continues to be steeped in controversy. Detroit rapper Danny Brown shared another serious accusation against one of the Die Antwoord members.

During an appearance on the 2 Bears, 1 Cave podcast, Danny Brown recalled an unwanted interaction with Die Antwoord’s Watkin “Ninja” Jones. Brown claims Ninja sexually assaulted him inside a nightclub in Paris.

“The n#### was sitting on my lap trying to make out with me, and it freaked me out,” said Brown. The XXX album creator added, “I was a single, experimenting man at the time, but he was too aggressive. He sat on my lap and started trying to kiss me and doing weird s###. I’m like, ‘Man, you’re tripping!’”

Brown also stated that he was “scared” by Ninja’s alleged behavior. The Danny Brown Show presenter then told 2 Bears, 1 Cave host Tom Segura, “I could’ve canceled cuz. Me too. Me too. I was sexually assaulted by Ninja. I stand by that. He knows I ain’t lying.”

Ninja Allegedly Wanted To Go Back To A Hotel With Brown

Danny Brown went on to explain that he thought about fighting Ninja for kissing his neck, but he did not want to end up in a Parisian jail. The American rapper also implied the Die Antwoord frontman sought to take things further at another location.

“And guess what he said again? He was like, ‘What hotel [are] you staying at?’ I’m like, ‘Man, I don’t know.’ [Ninja said], ‘Don’t worry, I’ll find you.’ He said it in a DM and then said it again in my face,” said Danny Brown.

The “Really Doe” rhymer continued, “That’s what started making me pound drinks because I’m like, ‘I might have to stab this n#### tonight.’ Because if this n#### knocks on my hotel room door, bro, I’m stabbing, and it’s gonna be a big deal.”

Man Accuses Die Antwoord Of Abusing Him As A Child

Earlier this year, Die Antwoord’s adopted son accused the band of physical abuse, sexual abuse, and exploitation. Ninja and Anri du Toit (aka Yolandi Visser) reportedly adopted Gabriel ‘Tokkie’ du Preez at the age of nine.

The now-20-year-old Gabriel du Preez alleges Ninja and Yolandi Visser brought him into the family only to serve as a slave. His 14-year-old sister was under the care of the Die Antwoord duo as well. Du Preez also suggested there were instances of incest in the home.

“Yolandi called me into the room, she was naked and vomiting all over. She was laying with her legs open like the [sex] doll I had in my room. She called me into the room to call Ninja in the lounge,” said Gabriel du Preez.

He added, “Experiencing my mother being drunk, naked and wanting me to spend time with her in the room while she was naked… that I found very disturbing.” A representative for the band responded, “Die Antwoord don’t agree with Tokkie’s statements.”