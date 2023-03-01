Danny Brown Blasts New York Drill Music

Rappers such as 22Gz, Fivio Foreign, Kay Flock, B-Lovee, and Dougie B have become associated with a sound referred to as New York Drill. Apparently, Detroit emcee Danny Brown is not a big fan of the sub-genre.
The most recent episode of The Danny Brown Show included the titular host talking about NYC Drill music. Brooklyn-bred rapper/producer JPEG Mafia appeared as a guest on that particular installment of the digital series.
“What’s up with New York Drill music?” asked Danny Brown. JPEG Mafia replied, “What you mean?” Brown then said, “All these n##### rap like Batman Beyond. What the f### is wrong with y’all n##### man? That s### ain’t fire.”
Brown’s comparisons to superhero characters did not end there. He also joked, “N####, you’re 16. Your balls ain’t even dropped yet. You ain’t even got a deep voice yet. These n##### rapping like villains… N####, shut up!”
Danny Brown Shouts Out Pop Smoke & MIKE
The 41-year-old midwesterner also made a reference to the late Bashar “Pop Smoke” Jackson. Several gunmen killed the Billboard Award winning-rapper in February 2020 during a home invasion in Los Angeles.
“I just wanted to say that man,” stated Danny Brown. “Y’all New York drill n##### rapping like Batman Begins. That s### is over with. Pop Smoke, that was his natural voice, but n####, you’re 16… N#### if you don’t shut the f### up… Shout out to real New York rappers like MIKE.”
JPEG Mafia and Danny Brown joined forces to create the forthcoming Scaring the Hoes, Vol. 1 collaborative project. 2021’s LP! is JPEG’s most recent studio album. Brown dropped uknowhatimsayin¿ in 2019.