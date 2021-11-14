Dave Chappelle Angers Students At His Old High School, Fundraiser Postponed

Students at.Dave Chappelle’s old high school threatened to walk out over a planned fundraiser with the comedian!

The controversy surrounding Dave Chappelle’s Netflix show the closer continues to ensnare the comedian in drama.

Dave was supposed to host a fundraiser for his high school alma mater The Duke Ellington School of The Arts.

The legendary comedian is attempting to raise money for a new theater run by the school, which would be named after Dave Chappelle.

However, the event, which was scheduled for November 23rd has been canceled over student protests.

According to Politico, a group of students threatened to organize a walkout over Dave’s controversial jokes about the Transgender community.

The students were angry that an exhibition honoring Dave, who has donated over $100,000 to his former school, would have been unveiled the same day as the fundraiser.

“We recognize that not everyone will accept or welcome a particular artist’s point of view, product, or craft, but reject the notion that a ‘cancel culture’ is a healthy or constructive means to teach our students how society should balance creative freedom with protecting the right and dignity of all of its members,” a representative for the Duke Ellington School of The Arts told Politico in a statement.

Plans for the fundraiser or originally canceled, but students and faculty managed to come to a compromise to reschedule the event.

Now, the fundraiser with Dave Chappelle is supposed to take place on April 22nd.

Dave Chappelle has been embroiled in the controversy surrounding the closer since the special dropped on Netflix on October 5th, 2021.

Initially, Netflix’s CEO Ted Sarandos supported Chappelle in a statement sent to employees, which only inflamed matters more.

“With ‘The Closer,’ we understand that the concern is not about offensive-to-some content but titles which could increase real world harm (such as further marginalizing already marginalized groups, hate, violence etc.) While some employees disagree, we have a strong belief that content on screen doesn’t directly translate to real-world harm,” Sarandos said.

Many people, including Netflix’s employees felt Chappelle’s anti-trans content crossed the line, and would eventually lead to violence against members of the community.

On October 25th, Netflix employees organized a walkout 2 boycott the special, which is still available on Netflix.

Dave Chappelle jokingly apologized when he inducted Jay-Z into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in Cleveland on October 30th.

“I would like to apologize. Nah, I’m just f###### with y’all,” he joked.