Dave Chappelle Hitting The Road With Grammy-Winning Rapper

Dave Chappelle and Killer Mike’s Still Talkin’ That Sh*t! Tour is coming to seven cities in November 2024, starting with Detroit.

Dave Chappelle is giving fans a mix of comedy and Hip-Hop on his next tour. Killer Mike announced he’s teaming up with Chappelle for a seven-city run of shows on Wednesday (October 23).

“Took my N#### Dave Chappelle to the Blue Flame Lounge after the good times he hugs me and says ‘’We should go on tour!’” Killer Mike wrote on social media. “BOOM! ‘Still Talkin That S###’ the tour! Thanks to our teams for getting this together! This gonna be historic. S/O the Mighty Midnight Revival, we back at it like some addicts!!!! Tickets are on sale this Friday at 12pm local!!”

Chappelle and Killer Mike are known for sharing their unfiltered opinions, making them unexpected but fitting tourmates. Their first show will take place at the Fox Theatre in Detroit on November 15.

The Still Talkin’ That S### Tour includes dates in Boston, New York, Rosemont (near Chicago), Oakland, Long Beach and Killer Mike’s Atlanta stomping grounds. The Grammy Award-winning rapper will be joined by the Mighty Midnight Revival gospel choir for all seven shows.

Killer Mike released an album titled Songs For Sinners & Saints with the Mighty Midnight Revival in August. The project featured collaborations with Offset, Project Pat, Key Glock, Anthony Hamilton and more.

Check out Chappelle and Killer Mike’s tour dates below.