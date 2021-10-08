Dave Chappelle: “If This Is What Being Canceled Is About, I Love It”

The controversial comedian is preparing to drop a documentary about his comic summer camp.

Once again, Dave Chappelle sparked a lot of conversation following the release of his most recent stand-up comedy special. Netflix premiered The Closer on October 5.

The National Black Justice Coalition Wants ‘The Closer’ Removed From Netflix

LGBTQ organizations have expressed outrage over some of Chappelle’s comments. For example, the National Black Justice Coalition called for Netflix to remove The Closer from its platform over concerns that Dave Chappelle is allegedly promoting anti-trans and anti-gay sentiments.

“With 2021 on track to be the deadliest year on record for transgender people in the United States — the majority of whom are Black transgender people — Netflix should know better. Perpetuating transphobia perpetuates violence,” stated David Johns, National Black Justice Coalition’s Executive Director.

Johns added, “Make no mistake: Black LGBTQ+ and same-gender people exist – and have always existed. The fight against oppression is not a zero-sum game, and the pervasiveness of white supremacy in the United States is not an excuse for homophobia or transphobia.”

Dave Chappelle Embraces Being “Canceled”

Some critics’ biggest issue with Dave Chappelle’s The Closer is a section where the Washington, DC native embraced the TERF (Trans-Exclusionary Radical Feminist) movement. Many LGBTQ supporters consider TERF to be transphobic because of its supposed opposition to transgender rights legislation.

According to Deadline, Dave Chappelle addressed the calls for his brand of comedy being barred while hosting a screening of his upcoming documentary on Thursday. Chappelle is quoted telling the crowd of 18,000 attendees, “If this is what being canceled is about, I love it.”

Dominic Patten’s article also claimed Dave Chappelle told the audience at the Hollywood Bowl that Americans have to “trust one another.” Plus, Chappelle reportedly took a shot at social media detractors by declaring, “F### Twitter,” but he also pushed for a “kindness conspiracy.”

There Are Still A Lot Of People Supporting Dave Chappelle

While Dave Chappelle has plenty of faultfinders ready to cancel him, the 48-year-old Mark Twain Prize recipient garnered a lot of support at his Los Angeles event. Stevie Wonder, Nas, Snoop Dogg, Talib Kweli, DJ Jazzy Jeff, Lizzo, and other celebrities were reportedly in attendance.

The Closer is currently the #4 most-watched program on Netflix in the United States. Previously, Chappelle presented the Netflix specials The Age of Spin, Deep In The Heart of Texas, Equanimity, The Bird Revelation, and Sticks & Stones.

Earlier in the week, Dave Chappelle returned to his hometown to help raise money for his high school alma mater. Chappelle also credited DC’s The Duke Ellington School of the Arts as the place that gave him “the context to think of myself as an artist.”