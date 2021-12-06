Dave Chappelle To Headline Netflix Comedy Festival Despite Controversy

Dave Chappelle has been booked for the upcoming Netflix Is A Joke: The Festival after sparking controversy with his special ‘The Closer.’

Netflix isn’t backing away from Dave Chappelle.

The streaming giant has announced Dave Chappelle as one of its headliners for Netflix Is A Joke: The Festival. The 11-day comedy event will run in Los Angeles from April 28 to May 8, 2022.

“It’s absolutely thrilling for Netflix to be hosting a comedy festival of this magnitude in Los Angeles, ” Netflix’s director of stand-up comedy Robbie Praw said in a press release. “We were so disappointed to postpone the event last spring and our line-up of comedians can’t wait to bring much-needed laughs to audiences in LA and around the world on Netflix. Netflix Is A Joke Festival is going to give comedy fans the opportunity to see the greats and discover new voices in one of the greatest cities in the world.”

Dave Chappelle has been booked for the festival despite generating controversy for the streaming service. The award-winning comedian faced backlash for making transphobic jokes in his stand-up special The Closer, which was released by Netflix in October.

Amid criticism, Netflix co-CEO Ted Sarandos defended Dave Chappelle. He later said he “screwed up the internal communication” when transgender employees and allies organized a walkout in protest of the special.

Netflix’s festival will take place across more than 25 venues, including Dodger Stadium and the Hollywood Bowl. The star-studded lineup features Amy Poehler, Chris Rock, Conan O’Brien, Dave Chappelle, David Letterman, Jerry Seinfeld, Kevin Hart, Tina Fey, Wanda Sykes and many more.

Tickets for Netflix Is A Joke: The Festival go on sale on December 10. View the complete event schedule here.