Dave Chappelle addresses the backlash against DaBaby over the rapper’s homophobic remarks in his Netflix special ‘The Closer.’

Dave Chappelle has dropped a new stand-up special called The Closer on Netflix.

The comedy special is Dave Chappelle’s sixth stand-up release for Netflix. The special is meant to wrap up a series of releases for the streaming service that began with 2017’s The Age of Spin.

The legendary comedian’s past Netflix specials have garnered controversy, particularly for his jokes about gay and transgender people. He returns to the topic of the LGBTQ community in The Closer.

In the special, Dave Chappelle discusses the backlash to DaBaby’s homophobic comments at the 2021 Rolling Loud Miami festival. He suggests the LGBTQ community doesn’t know DaBaby was involved in a fatal shooting of a teen in 2018.

“A lot of the LGBTQ community doesn’t know the DaBaby’s history,” Dave Chappelle said in his new special. “He’s a wild guy. He once shot a n#### and killed him in Walmart. Oh, this is true, Google it. DaBaby shot and killed a n#### in Walmart in North Carolina. Nothing bad happened to his career. Do you see where I’m going with this? In our country, you can shoot and kill a n####, but you better not hurt a gay person’s feelings.”

Dave Chappelle jokes that DaBaby got more backlash for gay comments than he did for killing someone pic.twitter.com/UHeR79kXVB — GlockTopickz (@Glock_Topickz) October 5, 2021

DaBaby claimed he shot 19-year-old Jalyn Craig at a Huntersville, North Carolina Walmart in an act of self-defense. Craig was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Interscope Records rapper was charged with carrying a concealed weapon in connection to the shooting. Charges against DaBaby were ultimately dropped in 2019.

Dave Chappelle’s The Closer is available to stream here. Stan Lathan, who has directed all of Chappelle’s Netflix specials, is back in the director’s chair for the comedian’s latest release.

Watch the trailer for The Closer below.