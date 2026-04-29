Dave Chappelle Set For Controversial Return To Hollywood Palladium For Netflix Is A Joke Fest

Dave Chappelle’s bringing three nights of comedy and live music to the Hollywood Palladium this May as part of Netflix Is A Joke Fest.

Dave Chappelle is bringing the Hollywood Palladium to life for three consecutive nights this May with a lineup that blends stand-up, live music, and surprise appearances nobody’s expecting.

The comedy legend announced the May 7-9 dates as part of Netflix Is A Joke Fest, the massive comedy event taking over Los Angeles with over 475 shows across 45 venues.

Tickets drop Wednesday, April 29, at 10 A.M. PT, and based on his track record, they’re not sticking around long.

This marks Chappelle’s return to the festival since 2022, when he opened the inaugural edition and made headlines for all the wrong reasons.

During that first show, a 23-year-old rushed the stage and tackled him, but security moved fast, and Chappelle walked away unharmed. The attacker, Isaiah Lee, got 270 days in jail for the incident.

Four years later, Chappelle’s ready to reclaim that stage and show the world he’s not going anywhere.

The momentum behind this announcement is real. Chappelle’s been on an incredible run lately. His Netflix special “The Dreamer” won a Grammy, and he dropped a surprise special, “The Unstoppable,” last December, marking his eighth project with the platform.

In 2025, he became the first comedian ever to receive the NAACP President’s Award, cementing his status as one of the most influential voices in comedy.

According to Deadline, the shows will feature music and guest appearances that haven’t been announced yet, which means the real magic happens when the lights go down.

The 2026 edition of Netflix Is A Joke Fest is shaping up to be historic, with comedy’s biggest names converging on LA for a week of pure entertainment.

Chappelle’s three nights at the Palladium represent the kind of event that defines a festival, and given everything he’s accomplished since 2022, this comeback feels like the right moment.