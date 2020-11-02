Dave Chappelle Tapped To Host Post-Election ‘Saturday Night Live’ Episode

'Chappelle's Show' is now streaming on two of the biggest digital platforms.

Four years ago, Dave Chappelle was one of the first high-profile comedians to address Donald Trump’s victory over Hillary Clinton in the 2016 election during an appearance on Saturday Night Live. That episode of SNL earned the stand-up comic/actor an Emmy award.

In his 2016 monologue, Chappelle famously asked the country to give the then-President-Elect a chance as the new leader of the nation. A few months later, he reportedly apologized for that stance on Trump while performing at the Robin Hood benefit event in New York City.

Chappelle is set to return to the NBC sketch-comedy show this weekend. Once again, the DMV native was tapped to host the show the Saturday immediately following a presidential election. The final voting for the 2020 race takes place on Tuesday, November 3.

In addition, Netflix and HBO Max announced the groundbreaking Chappelle’s Show is now available on both streaming services. The classic program originally ran on Comedy Central from 2003-2006. The cast included Dave Chappelle, Charlie Murphy, Paul Mooney, Donnell Rawlings, Bill Burr, and more.

 

