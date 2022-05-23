AllHipHop

Dave Chappelle Pops Up At John Mulaney’s Show, Says He Has “Problems” With Trans People After Attack

Comedian John Mulaney is receiving some flack, after Dave Chappelle made a surprise appearance at his show over the weekend!

John Mulaney drew criticism online after Dave Chappelle opened his show on Friday.

The comedian made a surprise appearance at the stand-up star’s “From Scratch” tour stop in Columbus, Ohio, according to Variety.

Though no footage of the gig was taken as attendees were required to lock up their phones beforehand, audience members took to Twitter to comment on Dave Chappelle opening the event concluded.

Audience accounts describe the 48-year-old’s appearance as a surprise, recounting the comic telling jokes targeting the transgender community and John hugging Dave Chappelle onstage after the opener’s conclusion.

“My favorite part of tonight was when Dave Chappelle ambushed us at the John Mulaney show, told a bunch of transphobic jokes, a massive stadium of people laughed, and then John Mulaney hugged him at the end,” one Twitter user alleged.

Another user claimed Dave said, “I didn’t have a problem with trans people. I really didn’t. But I do now!”

After John began trending on Twitter, other comedians weighed in too. Tim Heidecker wrote, “I pledge no anti-trans weirdo surprise guests on my summer tour.”

And Kyle Kinane added, “Dave Chappelle won’t be dropping in on my shows, if that’s what was stopping you from buying tickets.”

Last October, Dave came under fire from members of the transgender community who were upset by some jokes in his “The Closer” special on Netflix.

Calls for the special to be removed from the streaming service were rejected by Netflix chief executive Ted Sarandos at the time, citing “freedom of artistic expression.”