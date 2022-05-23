Dave Chappelle Pops Up At John Mulaney’s Show, Says He Has “Problems” With Trans People After Attack

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Comedian John Mulaney is receiving some flack, after Dave Chappelle made a surprise appearance at his show over the weekend!

John Mulaney drew criticism online after Dave Chappelle opened his show on Friday.

The comedian made a surprise appearance at the stand-up star’s “From Scratch” tour stop in Columbus, Ohio, according to Variety.

Though no footage of the gig was taken as attendees were required to lock up their phones beforehand, audience members took to Twitter to comment on Dave Chappelle opening the event concluded.

Audience accounts describe the 48-year-old’s appearance as a surprise, recounting the comic telling jokes targeting the transgender community and John hugging Dave Chappelle onstage after the opener’s conclusion.

“My favorite part of tonight was when Dave Chappelle ambushed us at the John Mulaney show, told a bunch of transphobic jokes, a massive stadium of people laughed, and then John Mulaney hugged him at the end,” one Twitter user alleged.

I pledge no anti trans weirdo surprise guests on my summer tour. — Tim Heidecker (@timheidecker) May 21, 2022

Another user claimed Dave said, “I didn’t have a problem with trans people. I really didn’t. But I do now!”

After John began trending on Twitter, other comedians weighed in too. Tim Heidecker wrote, “I pledge no anti-trans weirdo surprise guests on my summer tour.”

And Kyle Kinane added, “Dave Chappelle won’t be dropping in on my shows, if that’s what was stopping you from buying tickets.”

Last October, Dave came under fire from members of the transgender community who were upset by some jokes in his “The Closer” special on Netflix.

Calls for the special to be removed from the streaming service were rejected by Netflix chief executive Ted Sarandos at the time, citing “freedom of artistic expression.”

At this point, trans people should be allowed to call Dave Chapelle the n-word — 🇺🇦Dani G. German (she/her)🏳️‍⚧️ (@DaniGGerman) May 22, 2022

If we're okay with slavery jokes after 400 years of it.. trust that we are okay with a few jokes coming your way.

Slavery is over becuz my bestfriend is black.. why can't i say the n-word when yall say it so much in your music?

We had to endure.. you can endure.#DaveChappelle https://t.co/j5Be4kAhcw — KneeGrowChronicles (@JcKoand) May 23, 2022

It's not about 'cancelling' and it's not about freedom of speech .. it's actually about not contributing to a climate of ridicule, of oppression, of fear… It's about being responsible. It's about not being an a######. #DaveChappelle — michael (@menaman1) May 23, 2022

The trans community is out here trying to make themselves victims.There’s enough hate in the world without victimizing yourself.He made a joke.He’s a comedian.A lot of people clearly never watched Eddie Murphy back in the day #DaveChappelle #JohnMulaney — Kyle Morrow 🏆 (@kylemorrow) May 23, 2022

So tired of these comedians and their trans and homophobic jokes. It’s cruel and disgusting and no one laughing. Get a f###### clue! #DaveChappelle — Chikacintli (@chikacintli) May 22, 2022

Next, opening for @mulaney will be a racist comedian.



Goodbye #JohnMulaney — F### GOP Traitors (@CharityWhatever) May 23, 2022

I love how #JohnMulaney is just not addressing the transphobic elephant he brought into the room. My taste for him had already started to wane, but I can officially say I’m out. — Katie Baker (@itsbatiekaker) May 23, 2022