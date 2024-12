Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Rapper Dave East has denied any connections to the controversial shooting of a healthcare ceo, after a sketch of the perpetrator went viral.

Harlem-born rapper Dave East is pushing back against unfounded, lighthearted cracks that he was connected to the fatal shooting of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson after a sketch of the alleged gunman was released.

Thompson, 50, was gunned down outside the New York Hilton Midtown hotel on December 4 while preparing to deliver remarks at the insurance giant’s investor meeting.

The suspect did not even resemble Dave East, but social media users pointed out that the sketch circulating favors the rap star.

“Damn sure wasn’t me. They playing games FR. RIP to homie tho,” Dave East posted on social media.

On a serious note, New York Police Commissioner Jessica Tisch painted a grim picture of the incident, calling it a “premeditated, preplanned targeted attack.”

Thompson was fatally shot in the back and calf by an individual wearing all black—hoodie, pants, and a gray backpack—who fled the scene on an electric bike.

Investigators believe the suspect may have left New York City shortly afterward on an interstate bus.

The gun used in the crime reportedly featured a silencer, and shell casings at the scene were found inscribed with cryptic words like “deny,” “defend,” and “depose.”

A backpack recovered in Central Park has been linked to the shooter, and police have sent out leads for fingerprint and DNA testing.

Federal authorities stepped in this week, offering a $50,000 reward for information leading to an arrest.

This high-profile killing has raised questions about motive, with officials considering whether a disgruntled customer or employee may have orchestrated the attack.

Thompson’s wife confirmed the executive received threats leading up to the shooting, adding another layer to an already complex investigation.