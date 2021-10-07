Dave East Taps Fabolous, Dapper Dan & More For “Just Another Rapper” Video

The ‘Wu-Tang: An American Saga’ actor drops a visual from his ‘Hoffa’ project.

Last July, Harlem emcee Dave East and Brooklyn producer Harry Fraud teamed up for the Hoffa collaborative album. The official music video for the Hoffa track “Just Another Rapper” arrived on October 6.

Fellow Hip Hop artists Fabolous, Maino, and Nelly make cameos in the “Just Another Rapper” visual. Dave East also tapped iconic Harlem-based fashion designer Dapper Dan to make an appearance.

“Shouts to the legend Dapper Dan for everything, he brought this video to life and I’m thankful for his continued friendship. I had to have my brothers Fab, Nelly, and Maino pull up too,” says Dave East.

The 33-year-old New Yorker continues, “I’ve been working with Grizz Lee, the director of ‘Just Another Rapper,’ for damn near a decade. We always cook up something special! And salute Harry Fraud for producing a masterpiece with Hoffa!”

Dave East and Harry Fraud’s Hoffa features G Herbo, Benny The Butcher, Jim Jones, French Montana, Curren$y, and more. Hoffa landed after East dropped Survival in 2019, Karma 3 in 2020, and Pablo & Blanco with Millyz in 2021.

Previously, Harry Fraud joined forces with Curren$y for projects such as Cigarette Boats, The OutRunners, and The Director’s Cut. This year also saw Fraud linked with Jim Jones for The Fraud Department, Benny The Butcher for The Plugs I Met 2, and Dark Lo for Borrowed Time.

Besides releasing videos associated with 2021’s Hoffa, Dave East is starring in season two of the Hulu drama Wu-Tang: An American Saga. The rapper/actor born David Brewster Jr. plays Wu-Tang legend Method Man on the RZA-created biographical series.