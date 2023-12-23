David Banner, Angela Yee, Chuck Creekmur And Dr. Ben Chavis Rep For Hip-Hop At The Global HOPE Forums

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

T.I., David Banner, Angela Yee and Chuck Creekmur showed up and out at the annual conference for the Operation HOPE Global Forums. Check the story, video and pictures.

A whole consortium of different industry leaders converged in downtown Atlanta at the Global HOPE Forums annual meeting.

Hip-Hop was well represented, as David Banner, Angela Yee, Chuck Creekmur, T.I. And Dr. Ben Chavis and others attended the conference held at the Hyatt Regency in Atlanta from December 10 to 12. Other speakers included U.S. Senator Raphael Warnock, Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens, religious leader TD Jakes, NFL commisioner Roger Goodell, and Sam Altman, founder and CEO of OpenAI and ChatGPT.

The 2023 edition of the Operation HOPE Global Forums Annual Meeting was a remarkable gathering. It attracted over 5,000 participants (known as delegates) from across the globe. The event boasted conversations and discussions about global economics, financial empowerment in the current era, and the prospects for America’s working class. In addition, there were a wide range of interactive workshops and thought-provoking panel discussions, making it a memorable and impactful event.

This annual meeting was themed “Making the Case for Optimism,” highlighting the importance of optimism as a catalyst for change and progress.

John Hope Bryant, the founder and CEO of Operation Hope, stressed that optimism is more than a state of mind; it’s a call to action to drive positive transformation globally.

“Optimism is not just a state of mind; it’s a call to action to be a catalyst for change. In a world full of adversity, we believe the power of optimism can inspire action, innovation, and progress,” he said. “Our Annual Meeting serves as a dynamic platform for leaders to identify shared values to drive positive transformation in America and across the world.”

Ambassador and Civil Rights icon Andrew Young, Co-Chair of the HGF, stressed the event’s role in offering unique collaboration, partnership, and knowledge exchange opportunities. Since 1992, Operation HOPE has been pivotal in transforming the U.S. economic landscape through initiatives in financial literacy, empowerment, and education. The organization’s mission revolves around equity, bridging gaps between the private sector and lower-income households, and strengthening underserved communities. The Global Forums Meeting continues Operation HOPE’s legacy in narrowing economic disparities on a global scale.

The Hip-Hop panel, moderated by Angela Yee, discussed a myriad of topics including the recent R.I.C.O. cases, streaming and business. David Banner said the condemnation of rappers should cease, particularly if the public does not take any accountablity.

David Banner said, “We reward rappers for being exactly who they are, and then all of a sudden you want them to be a political pundit. I don’t want to them to talk for me. They don’t know what they’re talking about. Yeah, some rappers should do certain things, but you should also stop teaching our children that Christopher Columbus discovered America. That’s a lie.”

Chuck “Jigsaw” Creekmur, who is one of the founders of AllHipHop, said that artists have to use some common sense practices and the younger generation has to be educated.

Ice-T once said, “Freedom of speech, but just watch what you say.” This album title has always stayed with me,” Creekmur said. “When driving with a police officer behind me, I instinctively slow down, ensuring I don’t speed, a reminder that Hip-Hop is still under scrutiny. We’re still targeted and viewed unfairly. The essence of what used to be part of our DNA in Hip-Hop seems to have faded. We knew Tupac was constantly monitored. It’s crucial to educate our youth about this.”

Also, in a touching momen, Angela Yee took time to give AllHipHop and founders Grouchy Greg Watkins and Creekmur respect for 25 years of impacting the culture. The clip and other media are below.

Here is a video playlist of all the panels at the Operation HOPE Global Forums Annual Meeting.

Chuck “Jigsaw” Creekmur, David Banner, Dr. Ben Chavis and Angela Yee

Housing and Urban Development (HUD) Secretary Marcia Fudge with John Hope Bryant

Baseball legends Alex “A-Rod” Rodriguez and Reggie Jackson were in the house.

Tip Harris was also present, seen below with Michael Milken and John Hope Bryant.

T.I. and former Atlanta mayor Andrew Jackson

Chuck Creekmur and David Banner

Calvin Coolidge Harris, Chuck Creekmur, Topaza Watkins-Edmond and Jazze Pha