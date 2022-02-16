David Banner On His Peers: We Didn’t Usher In A New Generation Of Artists

Mississippi-bred emcee/producer David Banner left his mark on Hip Hop with singles such as 2003’s “Like a Pimp” featuring Lil’ Flip, 2005’s “Play,” and 2008’s “Get Like Me” featuring Chris Brown.

David Banner decided to focus more on acting over the last five years as a new crop of rappers rose to prominent positions in the culture. Apparently, the 47-year-old Saints & Sinners star believes he and others could have done more to set up the acts that came after them.

“When the Migos first blew up and Offset had got into a little trouble. I saw him like a couple of days after he had got out [of jail], and I pulled over and he said something that was so powerful to me. He was like, ‘OG, I want to do better. I just don’t know how to,'” recalled David Banner during an interview with Ebro Darden for Apple Music’s The Message.

Banner continued, “I was like, ‘Damn.’ Because if you really think of that Kendrick Lamar, Big K.R.I.T., J. Cole era, there are only about three or four more artists that came out of that generation. That generation of music was jumped over.”

The Mississippi: The Album creator went on to reflect on his generation’s mentoring role over the last decade. He also acknowledged the 2010s period did produce DIY acts that were able to achieve success in the music industry.

“We really spent so much time trying to maintain the game, that we didn’t usher in a new generation of artists,” said David Banner. “A few slipped through, but what ended up happening is kids found their way on their own.”

The Southern University graduate continued, “So once they found their way on their own, it ain’t time to listen then… it’s too late. So one thing that I want to say about these children is that they’re open.”