Davido Announces Are We African Yet? (A.W.A.Y.) Music Festival

The “Unavailable” hitmaker is the latest musician to present his own event.

Nigerian-American recording artist Davido will combine his ancestral culture with the culture of his birthplace for a new showcase. The Timeless album creator will present the Are We African Yet? Festival in Atlanta, Georgia.

Davido’s one-day event is set to take place at Atlanta’s State Farm Arena on November 18. The performance lineup includes the host as well as Kizz Daniel, Pheelz, Lojay, Victony, Oxlade, Bnxn and Focalistic.

“Growing up, we were often made to feel unworthy as Africans, so many of us didn’t want to claim where we were from and in some cases denied our heritage,” says Davido in a statement.

The 30-year-old Afrobeats singer adds, “That’s not the case anymore, we are proud Africans, and we want to invite people to enjoy our culture – our music, food and art. That’s what The A.W.A.Y. Festival is all about.”

Davido released his fourth studio LP, Timeless, on March 31, 2023. The 49-minute collection of tunes features appearances by Dexta Daps, Fave, The Cavemen, Angélique Kidjo, Skepta, Asake, Focalistic and more.

Timeless became Davido’s highest-charting album in the United States when it peaked at No. 37 on the Billboard 200. The project joined a discography that also includes 2012’s Omo Baba Olowo, 2019’s A Good Time and 2020’s A Better Time.

Davido achieved an R&B/Hip-Hop radio hit in America this year with “Unavailable” featuring Musa Keys. Fellow Atlanta-bred artist Latto hopped on the official “Unavailable” remix. Davido also collaborated with Chris Brown, Summer Walker, Lil Baby and others over the last five years.