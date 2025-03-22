Dawn Staley Wore This Iced Out Gift From Plies—& Then South Carolina Made History

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Plies surprised South Carolina coach Dawn Staley with a gem-covered chain before her team beat Tennessee Tech in the NCAA Tournament opener.

Plies gifted South Carolina Gamecocks head coach Dawn Staley a dazzling custom chain that seemingly brought the team good fortune.

The Gamecocks crushed Tennessee Tech by 60 points in the NCAA Tournament opener on Friday (March 21).

Before the game, the Hip-Hop artist and devoted Gamecocks supporter surprised head Staley with a sparkling, gem-encrusted necklace modeled after the NCAA championship trophy.

The extravagant pendant prominently features the years South Carolina clinched national titles—2017, 2022 and 2024—topped off with a glittering basketball.

On the reverse side, a heartfelt inscription reads: “Dawn Staley / ‘God is within her she will not fail! Psalm 46:50.'”

Staley proudly sported the flashy accessory courtside as her squad dominated Tennessee Tech, setting a new school scoring record in the process.

The Gamecocks’ 108-48 victory marked the largest margin of victory in the program’s NCAA Tournament history, surpassing their previous record—a 58-point win over Howard in 2022.

Staley expressed gratitude to Plies on social media.

“I know you didn’t gift me this piece of treasure for anything but love. I so appreciate you for doing your big one but you always have done it big. Thank you for your love, your support & your organic belief in \@gamecockwbb. I’ll wear it proudly knowing our mission,” Staley wrote.

The Gamecocks entered the 2025 tournament as a No. 1 seed, a distinction they’ve earned nine times in school history. With a stellar all-time NCAA Tournament record of 50-17, South Carolina is chasing its fourth consecutive national championship.

“The Way That I Admire U No Gift Nor Any Amount Of Money Could Ever Match That!! What U Exemplify & Stand For As A Person Is What I’m A Fan Of. The Wins & Losses Isn’t What Drew Me To U. But Your Purpose & Who U Are As A Person Did!! This World Is So Blessed To Have U,” Plies wrote on Instagram.

South Carolina’s next challenge comes against the Indiana Hoosiers, scheduled for Sunday, March 23, 2025.