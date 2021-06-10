Daylyt & King Los Set To Battle At RBE’s Max Out 2 Pay-Per-View

The Rare Breed Entertainment battle rap league is presenting its Max Out 2 pay-per-view on July 10. Some of the most acclaimed lyricists in the culture will be on the card.

RBE announced Watts spitter Daylyt will finally faceoff against former Bad Boy Entertainment/current RCA recording artist King Los. An official trailer for the highly-anticipated battle was uploaded to YouTube this week.

The two emcees were apparently planning to clash for RBE in the past. Last year, Daylyt declared he would never appear at a Rare Breed Entertainment event after an apparent falling out with RBE founder/co-owner A.R.P.

“If you ever want to see me on any of them platforms, I need at least $4 million,” said Daylyt about RBE and the Toronto-based rap league King of the Dot during a 2020 interview with HHIR. “That ain’t because that’s what I want. That’s back pay.”

That same year Daylyt also told HHIR that he and King Los stopped speaking after their original battle was called off. The face-tatted Grape Street Crip said at the time, “I have no desire to talk to Los ever again.”

In 2018, King Los said about his upcoming opponent, “I think that Lyt… his brain is just crazy. You know his personality is nuts, so you know his brain is crazy. The way he puts s### together, the way he connects is very unique. I feel like he’s the only one who raps the way he raps, and that’s special.”

After his battle with Daylyt was allegedly canceled, King Los did step onto the RBE stage against Head Ice in 2018. The Baltimore native’s performance was well-received once the video of the battle was published on YouTube.

Daylyt is coming off his classic clash with Tay Roc at URL’s Nome: X in 2020. He has also engaged in lyrical bouts with Head Ice, Serius Jones, Chilla Jones, Charlie Clips, Math Hoffa, and others. Lyt’s infamous Total Slaughter encounter with T-Rex in 2014 ended with him stripping down to his boxers and supposedly defecating in front of the audience.

Rare Breed Entertainment Presents: Max Out 2 also includes Michigan’s Calicoe vs Missouri’s Hitman Holla. Calicoe’s RBE résumé consists of battles with Ill Will and Bigg K. Hitman Holla recently took part in the highly-viewed RBE battle against “I’m a Hustla” hitmaker Cassidy.