DC Mayor Bowser Extends Public Emergency Declaration For 15 Days After Capitol Riots

(AllHipHop News)
“Today, I’m ordering a citywide curfew for the District of Columbia from 6:00 p.m. on Wednesday, January 6, until 6:00 a.m. on Thursday, January 7,” tweeted Washington, DC Mayor Muriel Bowser on Wednesday at 2:30 pm.
Bowser was forced to institute the order because thousands of Donald Trump supporters gathered in the city to protest against the Congress certifying Joe Biden as the next President of the United States. Those pro-Trump protests turned violent when a mob stormed the U.S. Capitol building forcing lawmakers and their staff to take shelter.
Today, I'm ordering a citywide curfew for the District of Columbia from 6:00 p.m. on Wednesday, January 6, until 6:00 a.m. on Thursday, January 7. pic.twitter.com/lp6Pt3DcYC
— Mayor Muriel Bowser (@MayorBowser) January 6, 2021
The riot at the Capitol reportedly led to the death of 4 people, including 35-year-old Trump follower Ashli Babbitt who was shot by a Capitol Police officer at the scene. DC Police Chief Robert Contee III confirmed three other people died from medical emergencies sustained as a result of the Trump mob’s siege.
Around 10:45 pm ET, Mayor Bowser issued another statement announcing she is extending the public emergency declaration for 15 days. Virginia Governor Ralph Northam declared a 6 pm-6 am curfew for the cities of Alexandria and Arlington. He also issued a state of emergency. Maryland Governor Larry Hogan announced he authorized Maryland State troopers and 500 National Guard members to assist law enforcement in DC.
I have issued Mayor’s Order 2021-003, extending the public emergency declared earlier today for a total of 15 days, until and unless provided for by further Mayoral Order.
— Mayor Muriel Bowser (@MayorBowser) January 7, 2021
At the request of @AlexandriaVAGov and @ArlingtonVA, I am declaring a 6PM to 6AM curfew in these jurisdictions, with limited exceptions.
I am also issuing a State of Emergency in Virginia, so we can continue to respond.
— Ralph Northam (@GovernorVA) January 6, 2021
All Americans should be outraged by this attack on our nation’s Capitol. This is a heinous and violent assault on the heart of our democracy. I will not stand for this, and neither should any American.
— Governor Larry Hogan (@GovLarryHogan) January 6, 2021