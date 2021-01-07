DC Mayor Bowser Extends Public Emergency Declaration For 15 Days After Capitol Riots

The DMV region is preparing for more possible violence.

“Today, I’m ordering a citywide curfew for the District of Columbia from 6:00 p.m. on Wednesday, January 6, until 6:00 a.m. on Thursday, January 7,” tweeted Washington, DC Mayor Muriel Bowser on Wednesday at 2:30 pm.

Bowser was forced to institute the order because thousands of Donald Trump supporters gathered in the city to protest against the Congress certifying Joe Biden as the next President of the United States. Those pro-Trump protests turned violent when a mob stormed the U.S. Capitol building forcing lawmakers and their staff to take shelter.

 

The riot at the Capitol reportedly led to the death of 4 people, including 35-year-old Trump follower Ashli Babbitt who was shot by a Capitol Police officer at the scene. DC Police Chief Robert Contee III confirmed three other people died from medical emergencies sustained as a result of the Trump mob’s siege.

Around 10:45 pm ET, Mayor Bowser issued another statement announcing she is extending the public emergency declaration for 15 days. Virginia Governor Ralph Northam declared a 6 pm-6 am curfew for the cities of Alexandria and Arlington. He also issued a state of emergency. Maryland Governor Larry Hogan announced he authorized Maryland State troopers and 500 National Guard members to assist law enforcement in DC.

