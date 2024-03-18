DDG Makes Halle Bailey An Adorable Award Show After Losing Recent Nominations 

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Halle Bailey fans praised DDG for making the “Halle Awards” to cheer up the singer for losing her recent nominations.

DDG earned major brownie points from Halle Bailey and her fans after surprising the singer with an adorable award show.

The rapper and YouTuber explained that he wanted to honor the mother of his newborn after she failed to win any of her recent nominations.

“Me and Halle went to the NAACP Awards,” DDG began. “She got nominated for three awards. She also got nominated for a Grammy earlier in the year. But I was kinda mad that she didn’t win. I feel like she should have won at least one of the awards.”

He continued, “I was very very upset that she didn’t win knowing how much of an impact she made on the Black community last year and it’s a Black award show. She was kinda down and out about it.”

DDG told Halle to “forget them awards” before plotting his own ceremony. “She has no idea what’s going on,” he wrote alongside a video of the award show.

“Halle Bailey for the best woman award,” he said in the clip, as Halle became visibly emotional

The last trophy was presented by their son, Halo, “for the best mother award.”

“You don’t have to do that. Why did you do that?” The Little Mermaid star said in between sobs.

While some Halle Bailey fans have been vocal with their disapproval over the singer and actress dating DDG, he was widely praised for the award show

“DDG doing the Halle Awards to cheer her up was quite literally the cutest thing,” wrote one fan.

DDG doing the Halle Awards to cheer her up was quite literally the cutest thing. — blair waldorf. 🩷 (@HAUTEchocolatee) March 18, 2024

“DDG noticed she’s been moody and he goes out to buy 6 award and did a whole award presentation show for her,” another added.

DDG is super sweet. Halle got nominated for three awards the other night but she didn’t win any.

She also didn’t win the Grammy she got nominated for.



DDG noticed she’s been moody and he goes out to buy 6 award and did a whole award presentation show for her😂❤️ pic.twitter.com/0iUDISmrLu — Ginger’s mum (@prettycatmum) March 18, 2024

Check out some more reactions below.

📹|| Darryl (DDG) gave Halle her own award show and had Halo present the final award to her which is the one that means the most 🤎🥹🔐 pic.twitter.com/SAWTQLwUTg — ✞ Marliciaᴹ♚ᴶ ✞ 💋|| fan account (@NostalgiaxRNB) March 18, 2024

You see that stuff DDG did for Halle, creating a personal awards for her coz she felt low she didn’t win any from the award shows she was nominated for? That is being INTENTIONAL .



The phrase “intentional man” isn’t just about money, it’s being able to truly SEE your partner. — Lillian✨❤️ (@_Onyinyechiiii) March 18, 2024

Ddg giving Halle her awards 🥹 awww pic.twitter.com/viETjW2u4O — 𝓨𝓸𝓷𝓪𝓱 🥀 (@savagexmoods_) March 18, 2024