DJ Khaled, Lil Baby, Migos, and more are set to perform at the YouTubers vs TikTokers showcase.

“Moonwalking in Calabasas” rapper DDG is already a popular YouTube personality with over 5 million combined subscribers and a Gold-certified recording artist. The Pontiac, Michigan native is also about to step into a boxing ring.

On June 12, LiveXLive.com will host the “Social Gloves: Battle of the Platforms” pay-per-view. Six famous YouTubers will face off against six famous TikTokers at Miami Gardens’ Hard Rock Stadium in Florida.

TikTok celebrity Bryce Hall will fight The ACE Family founder Austin McBroom in the main event of “Battle of the Platforms.” The card also includes DDG taking on Nate Wyatt.

“I’m the only rapper that’ll step in the ring and put his career on the line without a worry in the world. June 12th I’m sleeping my opponent 🥊 get tickets now @socialgloves NOW 😈😈 I’m in demon mode,” wrote DDG on his Instagram page.

AnEsonGib, Deji, FaZe Jarvis, Michael Le, Ryland Storms, Tanner Fox, Tayler Holder, and Vinnie Hacker are also promoted as fighters for the event. International Boxing Hall Of Famer Michael Buffer will be on hand to announce the matches.

In addition, viewers will be entertained that night with several musical performances. Hip Hop stars DJ Khaled, Lil Baby, Migos, Polo G, and Trippie Redd will run through their respective hits at “Battle of the Platforms.”

In partnership with Cybertino, every pay-per-view purchase comes with digital NFT trading cards. “Battle of the Platforms” is described as the first-ever event to offer an NFT PPV package. The live boxing and entertainment event is scheduled to stream on Saturday, June 12 at 7 pm ET.