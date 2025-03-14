DDG Reveals He’s Had Contact With Son—Urges Fans To Cease “Think Pieces”

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

DDG says the “Free Halo” movement is no more!

DDG Has provided an update on the ongoing saga with the mother of his child, Halle Bailey, whom he accused of keeping his son Halo away from him.

After weeks of public outcry and sharing a song accusing Halle Bailey of blocking his visitation rights, DDG has made an abrupt U-turn. The rapper and social media personality took to Twitch to announce that he had spoken to his son Halo, urging fans to stop with the speculation.

“Today off good y’all, I talked to my son this morning,” DDG said during his livestream. “All you parasocials, y’all can stop, y’all think pieces now. I talked to my son today, we’re good.”

As DDG continued, he dismissed the need for campaigns such as the “free Halo” slogan he himself popularized among his fan base amid the turmoil he faced with Bailey over their son.

“Can y’all stop saying free Halo?” he said. “Halo is free y’all, OK?”

This marks a stark contrast from DDG’s previous rhetoric, which saw him take his grievances to social media. Earlier this month, he previewed a track titled “Don’t Take My Son” in which he emotionally pleaded, “Don’t take my son because he’s all I got.” The song captures DDG openly accusing Bailey of keeping Halo from him, fueling online discourse that led many fans to rally behind DDG—pushing the phrase “Free Halo” across social media as a result.

Additionally, Trhe reversal comes after DDG previously claimed in a YouTube video titled “She Won’t Let Me See My So” that he had been restricted to just 72-hour visits and had not seen Halo for months. He even alleged that he had been repeatedly kicked out of Bailey’s home, expressing frustration over feeling like a “secondary parent.”

Watch the YouTube video DDG released discussing the matter above.