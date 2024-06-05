DDG Responds To Skepticism About His Feature Fee Allegedly Being $750K

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Is the internet personality serious about his rate?

DDG built a YouTube following partly because of his popular prank videos. The vlogger-turned-rapper is known to troll his followers.

As a result of his history of being a prankster, some social media users questioned DDG’s recent comments about his feature rate. He claimed to demand a $750,000 fee for a guest verse.

In addition, the Michigan-born entertainer said he makes $1 million for a music video appearance. Those numbers ignited an online conversation about the Maybe It’s Me… album creator.

DDG reacted to the feature rate discourse. He tweeted, “I charged $2 million when ‘Moonwalking’ was hot, y’all betta get the discounted feature now before I get my next hit.”

i charged $2 million when moonwalking was hot, yall betta get the discounted feature now before i get my next hit.. https://t.co/OwuBXJyqCQ — DDG (@PontiacMadeDDG) June 4, 2024

The “Moonwalking in Calabasas” single earned 2x-platinum certification from the Recording Industry Association of America. The 2020 release also peaked at No. 81 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart.

Additionally, DDG scored gold RIAA plaques for 2020’s “Arguments,” 2021’s “Hood Melody,” and 2023’s “I’m Geekin.” None of those singles charted on the Hot 100.

The Epic Records-backed performer has been featured on tracks by acts like Blueface, Almighty Jay, and Bfb Da Packman. His most famous non-music union is with singer/actress Halle Bailey, the mother of his newborn child.

DDG also jokingly posted, “[Alright] since y’all think I’m taxing, I’ll throw in a YouTube mukbang, one picture with my son & a free FaceTime call with Woo Wop. Last offer.”