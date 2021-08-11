De La Soul Confirms Their Music Catalog Is Headed To Streaming Services

It appears fans of the seminal Hip Hop group De La Soul will be able to play the trio’s music on streaming platforms like Spotify, Apple Music, and Tidal in the near future. Kelvin “Posdnuos” Mercers, Vincent “Maseo” Mason, and David “Trugoy” Jolicoeur confirmed the news in a video posted to social media.

“We have finally come down to a deal between ourselves and Reservoir Media to release our music in 2021, so our catalog will be released this year,” stated Trugoy. “We’re trying to work hard and diligently along with the good folks up at Reservoir to get this done. We sat down, and we got it done pretty quick, actually. It was kind of impressive how fast we got it done, maybe in two weeks’ time, tops.”

He continued, “A totally different approach than what was happening with Tommy Boy. And I’m not speaking to bash Tom Silverman or Tommy Boy in any way. But we’re happy that chapter is over and done with, and we’re looking forward to our relationship with Reservoir Media.”

Earlier this week, fellow Hip Hop artist Talib Kweli announced that De La Soul “now owns all the rights to their masters and is in full control of the amazing music they have created.” This news came as a wanted surprise to many Hip Hop followers because the New York-bred De La Soul had been battling with Tommy Boy Records over their intellectual property.

Reservoir Media reportedly bought Tommy Boy for $100 million. The company publicly acknowledged that its representatives were in communication with De La Soul about presenting their projects like 1989’s 3 Feet High and Rising, 1991’s De La Soul Is Dead, and 1996’s Stakes Is High on music streamers.

“We have reached a new long-term agreement with De La Soul that gives the group a new voice and interest in how their historic catalog will be distributed,” stated a Reservoir Media spokesperson. “Reservoir couldn’t be happier to come to an agreement with De La Soul, one of the most important groups in the history of Hip Hop, and it’s an honor to partner with them and make these classic albums available to the fans after all this time.”

De La Soul’s 2016 studio LP, And the Anonymous Nobody…, is presently available on streaming services via A.O.I. Records. That project was nominated for Best Rap Album at the 59th Annual Grammy Awards ceremony in 2017. 2004’s The Grind Date is currently on streaming sites as well.