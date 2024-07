Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Beat Junkies and Invisibl Skratch Piklz legend DJ Shortkut is currently hospitalized, according to multiple posts from his Instagram account. The news first started making the rounds on Tuesday (July 16) after someone running his page wrote a statement about his health crisis.

“We want to inform you that DJ Shortkut has been hospitalized due to a serious health incident,” it read. “He is currently in stable condition and receiving excellent care.” The statement continued in the caption, “We ask for your patience and understanding as his family requests that we respect their privacy during this time. More updates will be provided soon. Your love and support mean the world to him!”

The 48-year-old turntablist received an outpouring of support from the Hip-Hop community. Z-Trip, Amp Live, Peanut Butter Wolf, Souls of Mischief’s A-Plus, fellow Beat Junkie/Piklz D-Styles, Kid Koala, Egyptian Lover, Statik Selektah, Pharoahe Monch and DJ Nu-mark were among the many sending Shortkut love.

An update on DJ Shortkut arrived the following day and provided an opportunity for people to contact him through Instagram. Language used in the statement appear to point to a stroke or heart attack.

“Sincere thanks and love to everyone who reposted our health announcement today, shared posts and showed love for @shortkut. We understand it was a shock to everyone and appreciate all the inquiries for support. He definitely felt all the love and wants everyone to know that he is deeply touched by your message; they are providing him with strength. His cognitive development is improving daily, and his motor skills are steadily progressing.

“We will relay more updates as the days progress. Just a reminder, his doctors and family request he focuses 100% on his recovery. If there’s anything you’d like to direct to Shorkut, please DM me, and I will forward it to his immediate family. Once again, thank you everyone for your love and well wishes. God bless.”

Similar to the first post, a flood of artists showed up in the comment section, including De La Sou’s Plug One and Stretch Armstrong.

DJ Shortkut, born Jon Cruz, is also a member of the Triple Threat DJs crew. He was the DMC World DJ Championships​ in 1994 and 1998, ITF World Team Champion and, as a member of the Beat Junkies, part of the team that won the International Turntablist Federation (ITF) World Team Championship​. In 2023, he was inducted into the Bay Area Hip Hop Hall of Fame.

Pictured (l-r): D-Styles, Mix Master Mike and DJ Shortkut