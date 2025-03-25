dead prez Celebrates 25th Anniversary Of Their Revolutionary Debut “Let’s Get Free”

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Revolutionaries M-1 and Stic.man celebrate dead prez’s 25th milestone in Brooklyn, highlighting their impact on socially conscious Hip-Hop.

dead prez, the iconic revolutionary rap collective, will bring their legacy back to Brooklyn as they celebrate the 25th anniversary of their groundbreaking debut album, Let’s Get Free. The special celebration is hosted by BRIC’s renowned Stoop Share platform on March 28. Established in 1979, BRIC Arts Media, a non-profit arts organization, is based in Brooklyn.

Brooklyn is synonymous with Hip-Hop’s rebellious roots, and it’s exactly this spirit legendary duo dead prez intends to revive at BRIC House in a conversation titled “Music, Message, Movement: dead prez’s Liner Notes on Liberation.”

The duo will explore the intersections of their activism, music, and cultural influence. M-1, half of dead prez, told AllHipHop he was excited for the event.

“Hey, I mean, look, in Brooklyn, we touching back in the hometown and ground zero, the center point of where we created a lot of this legacy that dead prez carries in Brooklyn,” he said. “So it’s only right that we bring it to BRIC, you know what I mean? Supporting this art and so many other arts in these ways. So on March 28, we going to pull up on that g###### stage man and do what we do best, man. Twenty-five years! It’s that time, man. And I can’t believe we here.”

The free public conversation, which begins at 8 p.m. local time, will delve into the group’s politically charged mantra, highlighting their influence as well as those that they have influenced like Fela Kuti, Bob Marley, Nipsey Hussle and more.

At 10 p.m., the evening transitions to a concert showcasing dead prez’s discography in partnership with Jill Newman Productions. dead prez is politically charged, conscious Hip-Hop. Their seminal albums, Let’s Get Free (2000) and RBG: Revolutionary But Gangsta (2004), set a new standard for rebel music.

As dead prez prepares to ignite Brooklyn once more, their 25th anniversary becomes a powerful reminder of music’s timeless ability to spark change.

The group also has new music coming, which will be part of our forthcoming full interview with AHH‘s Chuck Jigsaw Creekmur. Revolutionary rapper M-1 celebrates dead prez’s milestone in Brooklyn, highlighting their enduring impact on socially conscious Hip-Hop.

To secure your free ticket, click here.