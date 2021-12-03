Death Row Records Celebrates 30 Years With New Collection

A new collection in support of legendary hip-hop label Death Row Records just dropped with Shoe Palace. Take a look!

Death Row Records will go down in history as one of the most iconic labels to grace the rap game, and the company is still going strong.

The label, founded in 1992, is the brainchild of Dr. Dre, Suge Knight, The D.O.C., and Dick Griffey. Death Row jumpstarted the fruitful careers of Snoop Dogg, Tha Dogg Pound, Tupac Shakur, and more.

Three decades later, the name Death Row Records itself continues to hold weight, as we remember the most iconic albums, from Snoop’s Doggystyle and Dr. Dre’s The Chronic to Tupac’s All Eyez On Me and Tha Dogg Pound’s Dog Food.

Tha Dogg Pound is a musical duo composed of Kurupt and Daz Dillinger, who share an undeniable bond beyond just the music.

In commemoration of Death Row’s 30th anniversary, Shoe Palace unveiled their exclusive collection with the imprint, featuring hoodies, t-shirts, shorts, joggers, and a reversible Electric Chair Coaches Jacket.

Kurupt was sighted wearing this jacket every day for the past week, with one side depicting a collage of many of the iconic album covers to date.

AllHipHop was in attendance at Shoe Palace in Compton, where Nate Dogg’s son Nhale and other family members were presented with the 30th anniversary Death Row Records plaques.

Presented by John Payne and K Dubb, the evening showcased the launch of the new collection as friends and family came out to the city in a show of support.

K Dubb, an original member of Death Row, stated, “It means a lot to me, being that I was originally Death Row. I’ve been here from day one. Before we had the deal when we was a real independent label with no distribution. We was on these streets of Compton, grinding. For me to have a big shoe store in Compton, supporting and really embracing something that I know I was a part of — the co-founder in creating and building — then coming back to the city where I’m still here, and they’re still showing love, it’s amazing. It’s amazing man, it’s the full circle.”

He adds, “The legacy continues. Be looking out, 2022. Death Row!”

Meanwhile, Snoop Dogg continues his push to take over Death Row Records. During an interview told Apple Music that he was ready to helm the legendary imprint.

“Death Row should be ran by me, and it should be in my hands. I’m having some great conversations right now about moving forward with it…If I can do what I’m doing for Def Jam, imagine what the f### I can do with Death Row.