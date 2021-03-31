Death Row Records Announces 30th Anniversary Celebration With Blockchain-Based NFTs

(AllHipHop News)
The iconic Death Row Records is commemorating its 30th anniversary this year. As part of the celebration, DeathRowOfficial.com is selling classic projects and limit-edition merchandise.
Cassette re-releases of Dr. Dre’s The Chronic, Snoop Doggy Dogg’s Doggystyle, 2Pac’s All Eyez on Me, and Makaveli’s The Don Killuminati (7 Day Theory) will be available on April 20. The tapes can be pre-ordered at tapeheadcity.com.
In addition, Death Row will offer blockchain-based non-fungible-tokens (NFTs). The Diamond Medallion & Necklace NFTs are priced at $30,030.30, the Gold Coin NFTs are priced at $1,030.30, and the Silver Coin NFTs are priced at $30.30.
3 Ultra-Rare 30th Anniversary Diamond Medallion & Necklace includes:
- 1 of 3 King Ice Limited Edition Death Row 30th Anniversary Medallion & Necklace:
- Extra-large King Ice medallion; back of the medallion opens up to use as a secret stash to hide your “valuables”
- First buyer receives #1 of 3. Second buyer receives #2 of 3, and third buyer receives #3 of 3
- The medallion & necklace will be hand-delivered to the buyer
- Exclusive audio bed from the Nate Dogg classic “Nobody Does It Better”
- 3D files of the medallion necklace will be sent to buyers
30 Limited Edition Deluxe 30th Anniversary Gold Coin NFT includes:
- 30th Anniversary Merch Bundle [1 Very Best of Death Row vinyl, 1 Short sleeve t-shirt, 1 Long sleeve t-shirt, 1 Hoodie, 1 Beanie, 1 Mug, 1 Vinyl slipmat, and 2 Masks
- The Deluxe Death Row 30th Anniversary Gold Coin NFT
- Exclusive audio bed from the Nate Dogg classic “Nobody Does It Better
300 Limited Edition Deluxe 30th Anniversary Silver Coin NFTs includes:
- The Deluxe Death Row 30th Anniversary Silver Coin NFT
- Exclusive audio bed from the Nate Dogg classic “Nobody Does It Better”