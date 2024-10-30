Death Row Records Co-Founder Harry-O Endorses Donald Trump At NYC Rally 

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Michael “Harry-O” Harris spoke to the crowd at Donald Trump’s Madison Square Garden rally, thanking the former president for pardoning him.

Death Row Records co-founder Michael “Harry-O” Harris expressed his gratitude to Donald Trump at his New York City rally over the weekend, officially endorsing the former President for reelection.

Harris spent over three decades in prison following his arrest for attempted murder and drug trafficking. Trump granted Harris clemency as one of his last actions as president, freeing him on his last day in office.

On Sunday (October 28), the former drug lord spoke at Trump’s Madison Square Garden rally. Harris paid tribute to Trump and praised him for giving him a second chance.

“If it wasn’t for Donald Trump, I wouldn’t be standing here today,” Harris told the crowd. “So I wanna thank President Donald Trump for allowing me for stand here in front of you today. It’s a bigger story — gotta let you know about it!”

He added, “God spoke to his heart and Donald Trump signed with his heart my release after 33 years. God spoke to his heart.”

Harry-O popped out at the Trump rally pic.twitter.com/gJXZueAAeh — King Cee Cer'Preme 720° (@Cee_Cerpreme) October 28, 2024

When Harris spoke to AllHipHop earlier this month, he had not decided on a candidate.

“My concern is the community first and whoever supports that,” he explained. “I thanked Trump for letting me out. I done that. You know what I mean? Three years ago, I thanked him for that. I really meant that. I thank God every day for that. But when it comes to the community, I don’t play with that. So it’s about who has the policies or are willing to get behind policies that will affect our daily lives.”

Meanwhile, Harris faced criticism over his appearance at the rally and endorsement of Donald Trump. He posted footage from the event on Instagram, sparking some angry responses.

“WOW U WENT TO A NAZI PARTY HARRY O YOU LOST ME,” one person wrote while another suggested he “bow’d down to tha Masta because he gave you freedom papers.”

A third said “Damn big homie you compromised,” while others said they understood Harris backing the man who pardoned him.