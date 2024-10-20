Denzel Washington And Snoop Set to Collaborate on Death Row Founder Harry-O’s Movies

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Harry-O has lead a life of infamy that has connections to Denzel Washington, Snoop Dogg and Death Row Records. Now, he’s coming to tell his story.

Michael “Harry-O” Harris, co-founder of the legendary Death Row Records, is in talks with none other than Denzel Washington to bring his life story to life in Hollywood.

During a recent conversation with AllHipHop, Harry-O shared that his journey from the streets to the cell and back will be helmed by his old friend Denzel. And, with Snoop and Death Row films, he’d be working on “the most comprehensive documentaries” ever created about Death Row Records.

“I’ve been working on my story for a long time,” he said, stressing he wanted it to be a “cautionary tale.”

He confirmed Denzel’s involvement in the project, citing the two share a unique history. Harry-O worked with Denzel early on, giving him a start on Broadway. That opportunity eventually led to his many collaborations with Spike Lee, who used to attended the play.

“Denzel’s always been a friend to me, like a brother. It’s not about business, it’s about friendship and faith,” Harry-O said.

Harry-O also hinted at the possibility of these projects becoming a multi-part series to fully capture the full breadth of his experiences.

“We just trying to figure out how we want to deliver it to the world. But that story is coming and I’ve just been blessed,” he explained. “I thank God for that to have people that feel that my story should be told. And we just trying to figure out should it be a series or which way it’s going to be because we got some pearls to drop.”