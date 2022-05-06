Death Row Records Legend Jewell Has Died

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Jewell was a legendary singer from Death Row Records that has passed away, according to former label mate Daz.

Death Row Records had numerous legends within its ranks and one of them was singer Jewell. Today, rapper Daz Dillinger reported her passing on his instagram.

🌹RIP 🌹REST N PEACE 🌹@iamjewellcaples IM SAD THIS REALLY HURT BUT JEWELLZ PASSED THIS MORNING. WOW DEATHROW FOR LIFE. WE GONE MISS HER 🌹🌹🌹 CLASSIC MUSIC 🎼 FAMILY OVER EVERYTHING

Jewell Caples, was a singer that recorded on numerous multi-platinum R&B and Hip-Hop albums, mostly on Death Row Records. She was signed from 1992 to 1996. She was called “The First Lady of Death Row Records.”

Tim “Stylez” Sanchez, owner of the website WestCoastStyles.com, said the singer gave a lot, but did not get what she was due from the music business.

“Jewell was kind and caring. She was trying to learn the business, because she made some big contributions, but felt she earned so little” Sanchez said. “My heart goes out for her children. May she Rest In Peace.”

She had numerous efforts including a cover of Shirley Brown’s song “Woman to Woman” and was a featured song in Bill Duke’s classic movie “Deep Cover.” She also had a pair of songs on the classic “Above The Rim” soundtrack too.

In 2011, Jewell self-published a memoir, “My Blood My Sweat My Tears.”