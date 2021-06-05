Death Toll Rises After Mass Shooting In Under 10 Seconds Outside Of Florida Rap Concert

More bad news is coming out of Florida, after a trio of gunmen shot up a rapper’s record release party and injured 24 people – three fatally.

Another person has lost their life after a tragic, mass shooting outside of a Miami-Dade banquet last Sunday (May 31).

According to the police, a total of 24 people were shot – in just :10 seconds.

Initially, there were two fatalities but the death toll has risen with the passing of a 32-year-old woman named Shankquia Lechelle Peterson.

Peterson, and Desmond Owens, and Clayton Dillard III, both 26, were gunned down during the wild shooting, in which a trio of masked gunmen pulled up to the El Mula Banquet hall and open-fire on a crowd of people who were exiting a party for a local rapper, AMBG Spitta.

The cops have blamed the violence on a rap rivalry between two rival factions, but so far no suspects have been caught for the brazen, heartless bloodshed.

I am saddened to report that a third victim did not survive her injuries. No family should have to suffer such loss. We are working around the clock relentlessly to bring these killers to justice. https://t.co/f9MserRj6e — Alfredo "Freddy" Ramirez III (@MDPD_Director) June 4, 2021

The cops released footage from two different angles capturing the moment the cold-blooded killers pulled up to the party in a white Nissan Pathfinder, which was reported stolen on May 15.

Earlier this week, the Pathfinder was found submerged in a canal not too far from the scene of the shooting.

More grim news could be on the horizon. Like Peterson, who was shot in the head, two other people are still fighting for their lives and are currently in local hospitals in critical condition.