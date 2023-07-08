Rapper Marlo’s Family Still Looking For Answers Regarding His Murder

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

The detectives have not revealed if they have suspects in a murder.

Atlanta rapper Marlo was murdered three years ago this summer, and his father is still fighting for justice.

According to WSB-TV, Rudolph Johnson Sr., has been working with local authorities to help find the suspect responsible for his namesake’s premature demise. To date, detectives at the Atlanta Police Department haven’t publicly identified anyone responsible for his July 10, 2020 death.

Marlo, whose rap career was on an upward trajectory, was killed when he was only 30 years old.

“Why would somebody do that to my son?” Rudolph Johnson Sr. said. “In three years, nobody has been charged with his murder and all we want is justice for our son.”

Police reports state officers were notified moments before midnight about a car accident on I-285 South, just west of downtown near the Benjamin E. Mays Drive overpass.

When they moved in to inspect the crash, they discovered Marlo slumped in the vehicle. He was fatally shot, apparently a victim of a homicide. Detectives say they’re still investigating the motives but have no clear answers for the family.

The lack of progress continues to plague the father, who says he still can’t believe his son is dead. He’s also vowed to keep searching for answers to ensure his son gets the justice he deserves.