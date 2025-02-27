Dee-1 Explains How Fredo Bang Helped Him Reconcile With Meek Mill During Super Bowl LIX

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Thanks to Fredo Bang, Dee-1 and Meek Mill have reconciled their differences with each other nearly three years after they first initially clashed publicly in 2023.

On Tuesday (February 25), Dee-1 appeared in a new interview with Revolt News, during which he revealed he and Meek connected and had a “heart to heart” during the Super Bowl LIX festivities in New Orleans earlier this month.

According to the rapper and activist Dee-1, he and his Philadelphia-bred rap counterpart were able to reach a meaningful reconciliation with each other following an impromptu meeting at a nightclub. Dee-1 started off describing how the encounter, which was facilitated by his fellow Louisiana native, rapper Fredo Bang, was really a last minute thing that occurred once he learned that Meek would be in his city.

“I just saw Meek Mill in the club during Super Bowl in New Orleans,” Dee-1 shared.

While Dee-1 is not one to frequent clubs, he explained why made an exception that night.

“I went to the club because they told me Meek Mill was going to be there that night,” he said. “If he in my city and I got an opportunity to go, I got to go to the club to go link with him face to face to have a man-to-man talk.”

Dee-1 continued, thanking Baton Rouge rapper Fredo Bang for making sure the meeting went smoothly even amid the craziness of the Super Bowl.

“Shout out to my little brother, Fredo Bang, because he knows Meek personally,” Dee-1 said. “He facilitated it to make sure it was good. And I went, walked through, Meek had about 25 people with him.”

Dee-1 added, “We had a man-to-man talk in the middle of the club. And I love Meek Mill for that.”

While remarking on their discussion, which hinged on addressing the broader issues affecting the Black community, Dee-1 acknowledged that Meek’s perspective had evolved.

“I’ve been this way my whole career—Meek Mill has grown now and he’s seeing like, ‘dang, they do got some stuff in our culture that’s messed up,'” he said. “But Meek Mill is in it deeper than what I am.”

Dee-1 also noted that while they may not see eye to eye on everything, the dialogue fostered a newfound respect between them.

“When two men could talk and be like, ‘yo, I’m hearing your heart, you hearing my heart,’ we ain’t even got to agree on everything, but we going to leave with a greater level of respect for each other than we had before that talk,” he said.

Since their meeting, Dee-1 has stayed in touch with Meek and continues to root for his growth and impact.

“I’ve texted him since then and it’s something to where I am rooting for this brother because a better Meek Mill equals a better Black community.”

In a comment on the post Revolt News shared featuring the clip from the interview, Dee-1 commented sharing his optimism on the future ahead for his relationship with Meek.

“Communication leads to unification,” he wrote. “Big shoutout to @meekmill and to my bro @fredobang. A shift is happening.”