Def Jam Enters U.K. Market By Signing Stormzy To New 0207 Imprint

(AllHipHop News)
Def Jam is entering the U.K. market in a big way- by signing one of the country’s best-known rap stars.
Last week, the storied label announced the launch of the new 0207 Def Jam imprint, and this week the company revealed they snagged Stormzy as its flagship artist.
The name 0207 Def Jam is inspired by a telephone code in Stormzy’s hometown of London, where he has made a name for himself as one of the best rapper’s, since his debut in X.
The label is headed up by Ghanaian London-born twin brothers, Alec and Alex Boateng as co-Presidents.
Alex spent 10 years at Universal Music UK, as the president of Island Records’ first Urban Division which has played an instrumental role in breaking artists like Drake, Tiwa Savage, Buju Banton, Nav, Giggs, Unknown T, Ray BLK, M Huncho, Tekno and Miraa May in the UK.
His brother came to 0207 Def Jam after seven years at Warner Music, where he served as co-head of A&R at Atlantic, where he oversaw the rise of Stormzy, Burna Boy, WSTRN, Rita Ora and others.
“Music, art and artists really, really matter. I’m super excited to play a leadership role in this brilliant new space we’re creating for amazing music and talent to live and evolve. A space which will support both our teams and our artists to be the best version of themselves,” explained Alec Boateng, co-President of 0207 Def Jam.
Stormzy is currently working on his first batch of new music for 0207 Def Jam.