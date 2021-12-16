DeJ Loaf Hints At Retirement From Making Music

Is the Motor City native ready to officially step away from the industry?

Back in 2014, DeJ Loaf was on pace to be the next breakout Hip Hop star. The Detroit-raised performer earned Gold and Platinum plaques for tracks such as “Try Me,” “Back Up,” and “Hey There.”

However, DeJ Loaf is now teasing the possibility of stepping away from the game. One of her fans took to Twitter to post, “@DeJLoaf you should drop that song [you’ve] been holding.”

According to a screenshot posted by The Shade Room, DeJ Loaf’s response to @_that1boy suggested she was considering early retirement. The tweet read, “Probably never drop music again.”

DeJ Loaf’s recent Twitter activity also includes her sharing personal affirmations and what appear to be random thoughts. For example, the 30-year-old Midwesterner tweeted, “Noticing where you’re wrong in situations is a sign of growth.”

She also wrote “Be careful who you belittle,” “Everyone has their own definition of negativity just like they do with loyalty,” and “Don’t settle with the short end of the stick, you deserve more.”

DeJ Loaf addressed mental health as well. On Wednesday afternoon, she simply tweeted, “No depression.” Twenty minutes later, Loaf added, “When you have trauma you need someone to provide a safe space for that 💛.”

The series of tweets also featured DeJ Loaf stating, “God has other plans 🤍.” The …And See That’s the Thing EP creator seemed to finalize her stream of consciousness by posting, “It’s all love🖤.”

Throughout her run as a recording artist, DeJ Loaf dropped the projects ‘Go DeJ Go’ Vol.1, It’s a Set Up!, and No Saint. Her Sell Sole II studio LP came out in 2020 via Yellow World/BMG Rights Management.

