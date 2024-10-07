Delaware State University Makes History With Merch Line

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Delaware State University just made history by becoming the first HBCU to launch and distribute its own clothing line. This groundbreaking move allows DSU to fully control the products worn by its students and the surrounding community.

Dr. Dawn Mosley, DSU’s Senior Associate Vice President of Marketing and Communications, broke down the significance of this venture.

“Right now, if you want to buy collegiate gear, you have to click ‘other’ to find an HBCU, and that shouldn’t be the case,” she said. The partnership with Everything Collegiate, LLC, a Black-owned business out of Atlanta, Georgia, strengthens the push for supporting Black-owned ventures.

With DSU owning its merchandise, the university will control the proceeds, directly supporting scholarships for media-focused students. Dr. Mosley stressed how major this accomplishment is, noting that HBCUs haven’t owned their own apparel lines before.

“We should own it. It’s a business model that’s not common in the collegiate space, but for HBCUs, it’s time for us to control both the front and back end,” she said.

DSU’s merchandise will be available through Amazon Marketplace, Walmart.com, and the university’s website.

The first round of scholarships funded by the initial product sales is expected to be awarded in spring 2025.