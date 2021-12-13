Dennis Rodman And Culture Kings Join Forces For A Bold And Colorful Collaboration

Dennis Rodman is a legend in his own right, and his accolades extend far beyond the basketball court. The former professional basketball player is best known for his savage defense stance and undeniable rebounding abilities, which earned him the nickname “The Worm.”

Having played on NBA teams Detroit Pistons, San Antonio Spurs, Chicago Bulls, Los Angeles Lakers, and Dallas Mavericks, the 5x NBA Champion and Hall of Famer inspires young basketball players all around the world that if he can do it, they can too. Now, he’s back in the spotlight to unveil a new collaboration with global streetwear retailer, Culture Kings.

Rodman is excited about his newest venture with this exclusive collaboration with Culture Kings, the world famous streetwear destination that stands at the crossroads of music, fashion, and sports. Boasting an international presence, Culture Kings is now the premier destination for officially licensed Dennis Rodman apparel, showcasing his legacy through fashion and culture in the most iconic way.

Speaking on the new collab, Rodman states, “Guess what… this is cool as f###.”

Culture Kings teamed up with Dennis Rodman to create the campaign lookbook video that highlights the energetic, punk rock-inspired vibe of the collection.

The Culture Kings x Dennis Rodman collaboration features a range of premium dark-washed, vintage hoodie and t-shirt styles complete with bold graphics and retro lettering. Custom artwork captures iconic moments of Rodman’s life and reinvents them with high-quality cotton, stylized cracked graphics, neon accents, and a vintage wash. Key pieces from the collection include styles like the ‘Garage Premium’ tee, ‘Pinhead Vintage’ tee, and ‘Rodman Tattoo’ long sleeve.

Isaac Metekingi, Creative Director of Culture Kings, states, “Dennis Rodman’s unconventional ways and fearlessness have earned him a reputation as one of the most interesting people in the world, which aligns perfectly with the Culture Kings brand. With the design process, we really wanted to stay true to Rodman as a living icon and capture his out of this world persona and key iconic career moments through easy, wearable pieces that fans can incorporate into their everyday style.”

The collection is now available exclusively on CultureKings.com.