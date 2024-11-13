Denzel Washington Eyes Upcoming Role In “Black Panther 3” Amid Retirement Talk

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Denzel Washington is eyeing a role in Black Panther 3 as he reflects on the final stage of his Hollywood career, with potential projects already lined up across film and stage.

Denzel Washington hinted at stepping into the superhero arena with a possible role in Black Panther 3, marking a significant chapter in his career as he contemplates retirement.

The 69-year-old actor, known for his award-winning performances, revealed that he has his eyes set on working with director Ryan Coogler before wrapping up his illustrious time in Hollywood.

Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter, Washington covered a range of upcoming projects and reflected on the evolving direction of his work.

“At this point in my career, I’m only interested in working with the best. I don’t know how many more films I will make, probably not that many. I want to do things that I haven’t done.”

He suggested a future collaboration on Black Panther 3, adding, “Ryan Coogler is writing a part for me in the next Black Panther.”

The original Black Panther movie, released in 2018, became a cultural and box office phenomenon with Chadwick Boseman headlining as the Marvel superhero.

However, Boseman’s untimely death at the age of 43 from cancer, only two years after the film’s debut, left the franchise in a state of emotional uncertainty.

In 2022, Marvel and Coogler released the sequel, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, directed in part to honor Boseman.

Letitia Wright’s Shuri taking up the mantle divided critical opinion, and the film fell short of its predecessor’s revenue by nearly $500 million at the box office.

Washington’s acting journey isn’t slowing down just yet. In early 2024, the veteran performer will grace the Broadway stage again in Othello, alongside Jake Gyllenhaal, who is cast as Iago in the anticipated production.

“I played Othello at 22, now I’m going to play it at 70,” Washington said.

The actor also teased further roles on the horizon, including a collaboration with director Steve McQueen.