Denzel Washington Hints At Retirement From Acting At Miami Panel

Denzel Washington’s potential shift from acting to behind-the-scenes roles was revealed during a film festival panel in Miami.

Denzel Washington’s career could soon see a major shift as the acclaimed actor hinted at a potential move away from acting during a panel discussion at the American Black Film Festival in Miami.

At 69, Denzel Washington, who made his screen debut in the 1977 TV movie “The Wilma Rudolph Story,” has graced viewers with his presence for decades, but it seems he may now be setting his sights on projects behind the scenes.

Fans have eagerly anticipated his role in the Roman Empire drama sequel “Gladiator II,” sharing the screen with Paul Mescal and Pedro Pascal.

However, the double Oscar winner’s recent comments suggest this could be one of the last times audiences see him in front of the camera.

“The things that are going on for me professionally behind the camera are as important to me now as in front of the camera. I think there’s less and less time I’ll be spending in front of the camera,” he said at the festival.

Washington’s illustrious career, marked by Oscars for Best Supporting Actor in 1990’s “Glory” and Best Actor in 2002’s “Training Day,” includes notable nominations.

His performances in “Malcolm X” and “Flight,” along with his dual nomination for Best Actor and Best Picture for “Fences,” demonstrate his consistent excellence and influence in Hollywood.

The star also expressed his pride in his son’s accomplishments.

Malcolm Washington, a director, and AFI graduate, leads the upcoming Netflix film “The Piano Lesson,” a project produced by his father.

“I’m not saying this because he’s my son, but he’s very talented. He went to the American Film Institute. He graduated number one in his class,” Denzel said, highlighting his son’s prowess and potential in filmmaking.