Denzel Washington Apologizes To Ryan Coogler Over “Black Panther 3” Comments

Denzel Washington, navigating the demands of promoting both Gladiator II and The Piano Lesson, issued an apology to Ryan Coogler after inadvertently revealing that the filmmaker is working on Black Panther 3.

Washington’s revelation, which included mention of a potential role being written for him, sparked conversations about the future of the celebrated Marvel franchise despite its third installment remaining unofficial.

Speaking on Variety’s Awards Circuit Podcast, Denzel Washington reflected on the slip-up, sharing his thoughts on Coogler’s talent.

“Ryan’s a genius,” Denzel Washington said. “I called him and apologized for talking about the movie, and right there sitting with him was his beautiful wife. He’s still Ryan, humble and full of ideas. Whatever he writes, I’ll read.”

Marvel Studios has yet to confirm development on Black Panther 3, and Washington chose not to provide additional details about the project.

However, the actor did hint at his shifting priorities as he considers the twilight of his career.

In a November interview with The Hollywood Reporter, he expressed his commitment to selectively choosing his remaining projects.

“At this point in my career, I’m only interested in working with the best,” Washington said. “I don’t know how many more films I will make, probably not that many. I want to do things that I haven’t done.”

The Training Day star added that his exploration of new and ambitious roles includes reprising Othello at age 70 and reimagining historical figures like Hannibal.

Additionally, he revealed ongoing conversations with director Steve McQueen about a potential collaboration.

Washington concluded his comments by reiterating Coogler’s plans to craft a role for him in the next Black Panther chapter.

The original Black Panther, helmed by Coogler and led by the late Chadwick Boseman, debuted in 2018 and became both a critical and box-office triumph.

Its sequel, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, arrived in 2022, showcasing Letitia Wright in the lead.

Coogler, who directed and co-wrote both films, has taken a temporary step back from the Marvel Cinematic Universe with Sinners, a horror film developed alongside frequent collaborator Michael B. Jordan, slated for release in March.