Denzel Washington Surprised By Grandmother From Viral Video

Denzel Washington got the shock of his life on television, during an episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live! Check out what happened when someone from his past popped up on the show!

Denzel Washington was thrilled to be reunited with the grandmother from a 2017 viral video during a TV appearance on Monday night.

As part of an interview for the latest episode of “Jimmy Kimmel Live!”, the presenter played a clip from the video, which showed the “Training Day” actor looking for a barbeque place in Chicago before meeting a sweet family, including Juanita “Mother” Hubbard, who would not “let go” of him.

Jimmy then had Juanita appear via video link, with Denzel stunned to see her again.

Asking her age, she replied, “I am 91… acting like 19,” and insisted that the Hollywood icon hadn’t been in touch with her since their initial encounter.

“You didn’t give me your number!” he replied.

Juanita went on to exclaim, “Everyone was so happy to see him.”

“I don’t know how he go up on the porch that quick. It was like an angel just flew up,” she continued. “And I jumped up, and before I knew anything, I was holding him, and telling him I wasn’t going to let him go.”