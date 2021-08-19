Destiny’s Child Fans Go Crazy With Speculation Of Group Reuniting

Will legendary group Destiny’s Child be getting back together? Fans think so after the group made some major changes to their social media accounts!

Destiny’s Child sent fans into a frenzy after changing their header on social media.

The girl group – comprising Beyonce, Kelly Rowland, and Michelle Williams – sparked speculation they are up to something after switching up the logo on their Facebook and Twitter pages.

The last time the girls were known to be together was in May when an audio clip was shared by Michelle on Twitter featuring herself, Beyonce, and Kelly talking to mark the release of Michelle’s book “Checking In: How Getting Real about Depression Saved My Life – and Can Save Yours.”

In the recording, Kelly revealed she was making a soup, prompting Beyonce to spill: “I’m cooking some music. That’s Chef Boyardee and Chef Boy-Kelly.”

Beyonce’s last solo studio album was 2016’s Lemonade. Since that release, her other musical projects have been the collaborative LP Everything Is Love with her husband Jay-Z, the Black is King visual album, and the soundtrack which she created for Disney’s 2019 remake of “The Lion King.”

The last time Destiny’s Child was on stage together was at Coachella in 2018, when they performed a three-song medley of “Lose My Breath,” “Say My Name” and “Soldier.”

I just feel like DC music is loading and I hope I ain’t wrong. Please. Give. Us. Grown. Woman. Harmonies. PLEEEEEESE! — Maxine Shaw (@BoDiddLii) August 12, 2021

Please be a reunion so I can recreate this picture pic.twitter.com/2ZnBBHCuCE — cam (@repoohnoremac) August 18, 2021

DESTINY’S CHILD COMEBACK!!!!!!! — 𝐵𝑒𝒸𝒸𝒶 (@MJFINESSELOVER) August 18, 2021

Did they change their header?! Are they coming? — Eduardo C Fonseca (@eduardocafo) August 18, 2021

ComeBack is Coming ❤️ — Halls Preto⚪ (@briciosales) August 18, 2021

They are COMING — 𝐑𝐀𝐘𝐄 𝐍𝐀𝐓𝐢𝐎𝐍 (@RayeCallOnMe) August 18, 2021