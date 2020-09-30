Detail’s Rape Accuser Tells A Shocking Story Of Producer’s Abuse

(AllHipHop News)
Music producer Detail, whose real name is Noel Christopher Fisher, responsible for hit songs for artists like Lil Wayne, Beyoncé, Lady Gaga, and Snoop Dogg, was arrested and charged with sexually abusing six women in August.
It is alleged that many knew about the 41-year-old’s victimization of these women, however, it is only until recently that their story has been told.
VICE News sat with one of Detail’s alleged victims, Kristina Buch, who talked about her story and what happened to her.
She spoke about being Detail’s protégée, having to endure his abuse, and the day that she finally escaped his torment.
What is shared in the article is how he allegedly beat her, slammed her head into a wall, screamed in her face, bit her, raped her, kidnapped her and made another young woman watch during an incident.
Another aspect that comes across in the article is how he used his power as a big-time producer to coax her into staying with him — because she needed him to succeed in her own career. Detail postured himself as her mentor.
She eventually left on a Sunday morning in May of 2018.
Buch told VICE News, “I was so exhausted I couldn’t drive. I wanted to drive and I couldn’t.
“I was so battered and dead,” she continued. “I opened my car door and threw up outside the car.”
“It was a spur of the moment thing. I didn’t think he was going to let me,” she continued. “But he said, ‘Fine, go be with your sister.’”
That was when she left and went to her sister’s home, blocked his number, recorded her injuries with photographs, and told the police.
The “Drunk in Love” producer, with all of his platinum-selling records, is now arrested and charged for the assault of multiple women.
According to the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office, the alleged attacks took place between 2010 and 2018 with women ranging from 18 – 31 (at the time).
Detail’s bail was set at $6.3 million and if he is convicted, he faces a maximum of 225 years behind bars.