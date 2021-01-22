Dez Bryant Gets Dragged On Social Media For Saluting Tory Lanez After False Reports

(AllHipHop News)
The fake news machine was in full go yesterday. Inaccurate reports began circulating online that Megan Thee Stallion dropped the assault charges against Tory Lanez. The pending legal situation is the result of an alleged 2020 shooting in Hollywood Hills, California.
Megan publicly stated that Lanez was the person who shot her that night, and she released photos of her feet taken at the hospital that she claimed are evidence that the “Say It” performer did fire a weapon at her last July. Lanez pleaded not guilty and continues to maintain his innocence.
a rep for Tory Lanez says it is NOT TRUE that charges against him in the Megan Thee Stallion shooting were dropped: “The blog that posted this info is wrong. I assume the docket hasn't been updated … The next hearing date is in mid-February.”
According to New York Times reporter Joe Coscarelli, a representative for Lanez admitted the assault charges have not been dropped and the Canadian singer/rapper’s next hearing date is actually scheduled for mid-February. This did not stop some Lanez fans from jumping to conclusions about the outcome of the case.
For example, it appears NFL wide receiver Dez Bryant was ready to congratulate Tory Lanez as the false reports of him being cleared for shooting Megan spread across the internet. Yesterday afternoon, the 32-year-old former Pro Bowler tweeted, “Salute to a real 1 @torylanez.”
🙏🏿 salute to a real 1 @torylanez
Bryant’s positive message directed at Lanez was met with plenty of negative responses on social media. The 32-year-old football player was blasted for what some people saw as him showing support for a man that is accused of traumatizing a woman.
Other Twitter users responded by bringing up that Bryant was arrested in 2012 for allegedly assaulting his own mother. Even though Angela Bryant was seen on camera describing the incident to police, those misdemeanor domestic violence charges against the then-Dallas Cowboy were eventually dropped.
Following the significant backlash he was facing for his tweet, Bryant returned to Twitter. He wrote, “I like Tory Lanez music the man jam period… if the man shot a woman he [is] wrong no buts about it… but if you think I’m going to dislike somebody without the facts… go ahead and hate me… social media has [taken] away a lot of people [self-control].”
I like Tory lanez music the man jam period.. if the man shot a woman he wrong no buts about it… but if you think I’m going to dislike somebody without the facts.. go ahead and hate me… social media has taking away a lot of people self control..
I like to live and share my opinions like everyone else… I tolerate zero disrespect 😂 😂…
Me?? Never ✋🏿 😂 https://t.co/PQuY9Bu8bb
Never forget who said these things. https://t.co/I2QWcFnmcq
Abusers recognize abusers https://t.co/qcrESog0oK pic.twitter.com/pWIGG7gZPU
Black men are the white people of Black people. https://t.co/l7zR5m41PN
i knew you wuz a b#### bruh https://t.co/m20BvAMJbr
Makes sense. https://t.co/xppmM5UCDs pic.twitter.com/THmwE1ZAxY
This you? https://t.co/4BKCwtvTOV pic.twitter.com/8l7YEIjgo5
you a b#### just like he is https://t.co/KAg3jfmkNC
