Diddy Accused Of Hosting Hotel “Sex Romps” Stocked With Baby Oil, Drugs & Alcohol

Ex-employee Phillip Pines claims he was tasked with stocking the mogul’s hotel rooms with red lights, ice buckets, alcohol, marijuana, honey packs for male libido, baby oil, astro glide, towels, illegal drugs and power banger sex machines.

As Sean “Diddy” Combs prepares to spend his first Christmas behind the bars of Brooklyn’s Metropolitan Detention Center, he’s being accused of more questionable activity in the latest lawsuit.

According to TMZ, Phillip Pines—who’s suing the Bad Boy Records founder of sexual battery, sexual harassment and sex trafficking, among other charges—claims between 2019 and 2021 he was tasked with stocking Diddy’s hotel rooms with drugs, alcohol and sex toys for the rapper’s “Wild King Nights.”

Pines alleges Diddy would hold orgies and go on drug binges and force Pines to clean it all up, which sometimes included stains from bodily fluids, blood and urine. Pines claims he routinely delivered red lights, ice buckets, alcohol, marijuana, honey packs for male libido, baby oil, astro glide, towels, illegal drugs and power banger sex machines to the suites.

Diddy’s team fired back at Pines’ allegations, saying, “No matter how many lawsuits are filed, it won’t change the fact that Mr. Combs has never sexually assaulted or sex trafficked anyone—man or woman, adult or minor. We live in a world where anyone can file a lawsuit for any reason. Fortunately, a fair and impartial judicial process exists to find the truth, and Mr. Combs is confident he will prevail in court.”

Diddy was arrested in September on three felony charges: sex trafficking, racketeering and transportation to engage in prostitution. Since then, the floodgates have opened and dozens of lawsuits have been filed against the 55-year-old.

But there’s more. Last week, Diddy’s legal team asked the court to impose restrictions barring inmate Derrick Lee Cardello-Smith from filing additional lawsuits without judicial approval and to have cover his mounting legal expenses.

Cardello-Smith, who’s serving a decades-long sentence for rape, claims Diddy assaulted him in Michigan over 30 years ago and is asking for over $400 million in damages. The case gained significant attention when a judge issued a $100 million default judgment and prohibited Diddy from selling his Los Angeles mansion after failing to appear for a hearing.

The judgment, however, was vacated after Diddy’s legal team successfully argued Cardello-Smith had altered key court documents to obtain the order.

As for the most recent charges, Diddy pleaded not guilty to all charges and is expected to head to trial in May 2025.