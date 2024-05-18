Diddy Accused Of Trying To Make Grammy Award-Winning Male Producer Perform Oral Sex On Him

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Various celebrities continue to react to a shocking video of Sean “Diddy” Combs violently attacking his ex-girlfriend Cassie Ventura and more sordid allegations are being leveled at the embattled mogul.

Grammy Award-winning Producer Prince, who has worked with artists like Gucci Mane, Chris Brown, Game, claimed Diddy blackballed him for refusing to give the Bad Boy founder oral sex.

“13 years I’ve been exposing this man #diddy no one believed me till now. At that time when you were my age looking as good as I did s### he wanted my ass, but homeboy didn’t know I don’t get down wit none of that s###,” Prince said.

The mogul had previously vehemently denied assaulting the singer. However, a newly public surveillance video from a Los Angeles hotel appears to show him beating her.

CNN obtained the footage in 2016, which appears to verify claims made by Cassie in a lawsuit from November 2023.

The security footage displays Diddy chasing Ventura down the corridor before grabbing and throwing her to the floor.

As Ventura lay motionless, Diddy kicked her, later returning to hurl objects in her direction.

Slim Thug, who initially dismissed Cassie’s claims after the lawsuit was settled, was forced to rethink his position upon seeing the video.

“Damn Diddy. I tried to ride with the Blk man who had no charges yet but I can’t stand behind this 🤐 I’ll take this But I still will ride with my ppl until I see some sort of proof I don’t believe in blogs or civil suit. Apologies to Cassie and whoever else was on the right side this time,” Slim Thug posted.

Sports commenter Steven A Smith proclaimed that Diddy was career was over after seeing the video.

“The career of Sean ‘P. Diddy’ Combs as we know it is over. This s### is over…it’s over in the worst possible way one of the worst possible ways you can imagine,” Smith said. “Diddy got money…I hope he saved a lot of it…this is bad y’all.”

Emily Ratajkowski, 32, echoed the sentiment with a terse yet powerful comment, simply labeling Combs a “monster.”

“Diddy if this is how you treated someone you “loved” I can only imagine the horrors your enemies/ opposition suffered,’ Claudia Jordan said in a lengthy Instagram post.

The visceral reaction from the public was further fueled by a statement from Cassie’s attorney, terming the footage as “gut-wrenching.”

The lawyer emphasized, “The gut-wrenching video has only further confirmed the disturbing and predatory behavior of Mr. Combs. Words cannot express the courage and fortitude that Ms. Ventura has shown in coming forward to bring this to light.”